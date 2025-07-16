India To Raise Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism At G-20 Development Ministers Summit In South Africa

New Delhi: Taking ahead the Centre's global outreach initiative highlighting India's stand against terrorism, Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, said on Wednesday that he will raise the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism at the forthcoming G-20 Development Ministers summit in South Africa from July 24-25.
"The summit will mainly discuss global developmental initiatives. However, if I get an opportunity, I will surely raise the issue of India's fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism," Margherita told ETV Bharat.
According to Margherita, wherever he gets an opportunity, he raises India's stand against terrorism. "It's high time, countries across the globe should come together and stand against global terrorism," he said.
It is worth mentioning that following Operation Sindoor, India has initiated a global outreach programme to highlight its firm stand against terrorism. Margherita will lead a delegation to the G-20 development Ministerial Meeting on July 24-25 at Skukuza in South Africa and is expected to have a bilateral meeting with the South African Minister and heads of delegation of other G20 members, invited countries, and international organisations.
Margherita, while participating in the recently concluded 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, also asserted India's firm stance against terrorism and strategic alignment with the Act East Policy and broader Indo-Pacific vision. He highlighted rising concerns over terrorism and reaffirmed India's uncompromising zero-tolerance policy on the issue.
Representing India at the high-level diplomatic platform, Margherita highlighted the need for coordinated global responses to emerging geopolitical challenges. He also underscored the pressing need for the international community to reject double standards, and to isolate and hold accountable those countries that shelter terrorists, provide them safe havens, or enable cross-border terrorism.
"Articulated India's perspectives on navigating the evolving geopolitical landscape, including regional and global challenges," he has said.
Highlighting India's fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Margherita said the Pahalgam terror attack has undeniable linkages to Pakistan, and exposed its pretence of calling for a so-called neutral investigation as a mere charade, given its lack of intent and sincerity to dismantle its terror infrastructure.
Before embarking on the South Africa visit, Margherita will pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Kingdom of Lesotho from July 18-22. In Eswatini, Margherita is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on His Majesty King Mswati III and the Prime Minister. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Eswatini to discuss matters of mutual interest and to review the progress of bilateral relations.
"The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, capacity building, development partnership and people-to-people exchanges. I will also engage with the Indian diaspora and participate in events highlighting India's development partnership initiatives in Eswatini," Margherita said. The visit is expected to further enhance the longstanding and friendly relations between India and the Kingdom of Eswatini.
In the Kingdom of Lesotho, Margherita is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on His Majesty King Letsie III and Samuel Matekane, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho. He will also have a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations and is expected to meet the Minister of Information, Communications, Science, Technology & Innovation, the Minister of Education & Training, and the Minister of Labour and Employment in Maseru.
This ministerial visit is being undertaken after a decadal gap following the first-ever Ministerial visit from India to Lesotho by former Union Minister Dr Mahesh Sharma in 2015 as Special Envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver invitations for the third India-Africa Forum Summit to the leadership of the Government of Lesotho.
