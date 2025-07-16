ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Raise Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism At G-20 Development Ministers Summit In South Africa

New Delhi: Taking ahead the Centre's global outreach initiative highlighting India's stand against terrorism, Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, said on Wednesday that he will raise the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism at the forthcoming G-20 Development Ministers summit in South Africa from July 24-25.

"The summit will mainly discuss global developmental initiatives. However, if I get an opportunity, I will surely raise the issue of India's fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism," Margherita told ETV Bharat.

According to Margherita, wherever he gets an opportunity, he raises India's stand against terrorism. "It's high time, countries across the globe should come together and stand against global terrorism," he said.

It is worth mentioning that following Operation Sindoor, India has initiated a global outreach programme to highlight its firm stand against terrorism. Margherita will lead a delegation to the G-20 development Ministerial Meeting on July 24-25 at Skukuza in South Africa and is expected to have a bilateral meeting with the South African Minister and heads of delegation of other G20 members, invited countries, and international organisations.

Margherita, while participating in the recently concluded 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, also asserted India's firm stance against terrorism and strategic alignment with the Act East Policy and broader Indo-Pacific vision. He highlighted rising concerns over terrorism and reaffirmed India's uncompromising zero-tolerance policy on the issue.

Representing India at the high-level diplomatic platform, Margherita highlighted the need for coordinated global responses to emerging geopolitical challenges. He also underscored the pressing need for the international community to reject double standards, and to isolate and hold accountable those countries that shelter terrorists, provide them safe havens, or enable cross-border terrorism.