India To Open Two New Trekking Routes On China Border; PM Modi To Inaugurate On February 27

Uttarkashi: Trekking enthusiasts across the country have a reason to rejoice as Uttarakhand is set to open two new trekking routes near the China border. The unexplored passages, which were closed after the 1962 India-China War, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to the state.

During his visit to the Harshil-Mukhwa area here, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of trek routes—Janak Tal in Jadung Valley and Muling-La Pass in Neelapani Valley on the China border in Uttarkashi district.

The villages, along with Sonam Valley, were closed after the 1962 war and converted into cantonments, restricting the movement of locals and tourists. Officials said the areas would be developed along the lines of Ladakh to attract international visitors to boost tourism.

Preparations In Full Swing

Apart from being a major tourist and pilgrimage destination, Uttarkashi district has over 60 trek routes. “For some time now, the district administration and tourism department have been busy preparing to open the Janak Tal trek route from Jadung on the China border,” said an official.

A joint team of Gangotri National Park and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has also surveyed the trek route, while Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (retd.) also visited the border area, he said.

“Along with this, preparations are also underway to open another track from Neelapani to Muling La in the border area,” the official said. “The prime minister’s visit to Uttarkashi is proposed on February 27; there can be no better occasion than this for the inauguration of the trek,” he said.

'Adventure Tourism Will Get New Dimension'

Modi’s proposed visit to Harshil-Mukhwa has raised hopes of tourism in the district getting a new dimension. District Magistrate Dr Meherban Singh Bisht said that our effort was that PM Modi should inaugurate both tracks during his visit to give a new dimension to adventure tourism in the region.

There is a 12 km long track between high mountains and valleys from Jadung to Janak Tal, and there is a pure water lake here. Janak Tal is located at an altitude of about 17,716 feet above sea level. On the other hand, the Neelapani-Muling La Pass is also located at an altitude of about 17,000 feet. Both these tracks connect the Tibet region.