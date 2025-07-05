India To Negotiate With US On Tariff Deadline With Position Of Strength: Piyush Goyal

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday said India will negotiate with the US on tariff deadline with a position of strength unlike under the UPA regime which would have begged for negotiations.

Goyal was reacting to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's tweet that the Modi Government will meekly bow to the Trump tariff deadline of July 9 for trade agreements.



"Piyush Goyal can beat his chest all he wants, mark my words, Modi will meekly bow to the Trump tariff deadline," Rahul wrote on X as a response to Goyal's statement that the Indian Government is not working towards any specific deadlines but towards national interest.

'Will Bow To Trump': Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi As India-US Trade Deal Deadline Approaches ((Screengrab X@RahulGandhi))

"Nobody takes Rahul Gandhi seriously anymore because of the negativity he, his colleagues and his party consistently spread," Goyal said on the sidelines of a programme in Bengaluru on Saturday.



"They (Congress leaders) have lost the confidence of the people of India, who have time and again rejected them. Till today, they have not come up with any positive agenda for the development of the nation," Goyal said. Further he said today's India is not the one that was under UPA rule which would beg for negotiations and not under national interest.

Goyal also condemned AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement that India's foreign policy is faulty. "The success of India and the fact that every country wants to have trade ties with us...the fact that we are the largest growing economy in the world must be disturbing Kharge. I strongly condemn his statement," he said.



The Congress has been attacking the prime minister for remaining silent and not countering US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of bringing a halt to hostilities between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Free Trade Agreements are possible only when both sides benefit and involve a win-win agreement, Goyal told reporters when asked about the proposed interim trade agreement with the US.