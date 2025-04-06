ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Negotiate US Trade Pact With Patience, Protect Its Interests: Sources

New Delhi: India will negotiate its bilateral trade agreement with the US patiently, while safeguarding its sensitivities in sectors such as dairy, sources said on Saturday. They said just as the US has sensitivities regarding its peanut butter, India has its own sensitivities concerning the dairy sector.

"We have to be patient. Free trade agreements do not happen overnight. It happens carefully and steadily. We have to carefully analyse things," one of the sources said. India has protected its dairy sector in all free trade agreements and will continue to do so and safeguard them, they said.

The two countries are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with an aim to more than double two-way commerce to USD 500 billion by 2030. They are aiming to conclude the first phase of the pact by fall (September-October) this year.

In a trade pact, two countries either significantly reduce or eliminate import duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. So in this case, both nations could look at cutting taxes for each other.

While the US has imposed an additional 26 per cent import duty on India, its competitor Vietnam is facing 46 per cent tariff, Bangladesh 37 per cent, China 34 per cent, Indonesia 32 per cent, and Thailand 36 per cent.