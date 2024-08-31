ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Lead Bio-Manufacturing Revolution Due To Its Abundant Bio-Resources: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday that bio-manufacturing will shape the future of the global economy, and India is well-positioned to lead this revolution due to its abundant bio-resources.

"India has an opportunity to lead the next big revolution which will be driven by bio-manufacturing. While the west led the IT revolution, India, with its immense and largely untapped bio-resources, is ready to take the lead," Singh said.

He said that bio-manufacturing offers solutions to global challenges like climate change, resource depletion, waste generation, and pollution. It can help meet the growing demand for food and fuel while also creating new jobs.