ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Host Regional Counter-Terror Conclave This Week

New Delhi: India will host a two-day conclave of 10-nation ASEAN grouping and some of its dialogue partners beginning Wednesday that will focus on firming up a comprehensive strategy to combat the threat of terrorism and extremism.

The conclave of the experts working group (EWG) on counter-terrorism under the framework of ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) mechanism is also expected to deliberate on the evolving regional security scenario, officials said.

The ADMM-Plus is a platform comprising 10-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and its eight dialogue partners -- India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia and the US. The EWG conclave to be held in Delhi will be co-chaired by India and Malaysia.

The defence ministry said delegations from 10 ASEAN members and the bloc's eight dialogue partners along with Timor Leste and ASEAN Secretariat will be participating in the meeting. "India will co-chair the EWG on counter-terrorism for the first time," it said.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh will deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the conclave on Wednesday. It will be the first meeting for activities planned for EWG on counter-terrorism for the ongoing cycle from 2024 to 2027.