India to host global conference of International Cooperation Alliance's in Delhi

New Delhi: With an aim to increase the visibility of Indian cooperative societies on a global platform, the International Cooperation Alliance's (ICA) General Assembly and Global Cooperative Conference will be held in New Delhi for the first time from November 25 to 30 this year.

"The program themed 'Cooperation: The Door to Prosperity for All' will increase the visibility of Indian cooperative societies on a global platform. It will provide an opportunity to Indian cooperatives to showcase their achievements, challenges and contributions, thereby promoting the Indian cooperative model," a government statement said.

The event will mark the official announcement of the United Nations International Year of Co-operation 2025. The conference is expected to bring together 1,500 guests including the Prime Minister of Bhutan, the President of the United Nations Economic Council (UN ECOSOC), the President of the International Cooperative Alliance, the Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, and representatives of more than 100 countries including the United Nations.

The ICA Global Conference aims to promote cooperatives as people-centric, purpose-driven institutions and inspire global collaboration. Measures to promote the engagement of youth and women with cooperative societies will also be deliberated. Participants may register on the official website of ICA, the statement added.

The main theme of the event will be discussed through four plenary sessions, with four sub-themes – 'Policy and Building the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem', 'Reaffirming the Co-operative Identity', 'Nurturing Purposeful Leadership to Create Prosperity for All' and 'Building the Future: Prosperity for All in the 21st Century'.

An exhibition related to cooperation will also be organised through which IFFCO will showcase its achievements and those of the Indian Cooperative Movement to people from all over the world

Meanwhile, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday unveiled 'White Revolution 2.0', a comprehensive initiative aimed at empowering women farmers and creating job opportunities in New Delhi giving a major push to transform India's dairy cooperative sector. The initiative will highlight four focused areas including empowering women farmers, enhancing local milk production, strengthening dairy infrastructure, and boosting dairy exports.

Under White Revolution 2.0, the government aims to increase milk procurement by dairy cooperative societies by 50 per cent over the next five years.