India To Host Global Conference Of Cooperatives For The First Time, PM Modi To Inaugurate On Nov 25

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Cooperative Alliance Global Cooperative Conference 2024 and launch the UN International Year of Cooperatives 2025 on November 25 at 3 pm at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

ICA Global Cooperative Conference and ICA General Assembly are being organised in India for the first time in the 130-year-long history of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), the premier body for the Global Cooperative movement. The Global Conference, hosted by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), in collaboration with ICA and Government of India, and Indian Cooperatives AMUL and KRIBHCO will be held from November 25 to 30.

The theme of the conference, 'Cooperatives Build Prosperity for All,' aligns with the Indian Government’s vision of 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi' (Prosperity through Cooperation). The event will feature discussions, panel sessions and workshops, addressing the challenges and opportunities faced by cooperatives worldwide in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), particularly in areas such as poverty alleviation, gender equality and sustainable economic growth.

The Prime Minister will launch the UN International Year of Cooperatives 2025, which will focus on the theme, 'Cooperatives Build a Better World,' underscoring the transformative role cooperatives play in promoting social inclusion, economic empowerment and sustainable development.