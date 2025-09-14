ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Host Fifth Coast Guard Global Summit In Chennai In 2027

The fourth CGGS held in Rome, Italy, on 12 Sep 25, where Director General Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM, DGICG, led the Indian delegation. ( X@IndiaCoastGuard )

New Delhi: India will host the fifth Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS) in Chennai in 2027, coinciding with the golden jubilee celebrations of the Indian Coast Guard, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The decision was taken unanimously at the fourth CGGS held in Rome, Italy, from September 11 to 12. It was attended by delegates from 115 countries, including India, and international organisations.

Director General (DG), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Paramesh Sivamani, emphasised that no single nation can address the full spectrum of maritime issues alone, and underlined that the Chennai summit in 2027 will serve as an inclusive forum to foster interoperability, trust and stronger cooperation among coast guards worldwide, the ministry said in a statement.

Reaffirming its leadership in international maritime cooperation, India will host the fifth CGGS in Chennai in 2027, coinciding with the golden jubilee celebrations of the ICG, it said.