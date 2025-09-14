ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Host Fifth Coast Guard Global Summit In Chennai In 2027

The defence ministry said India will host the fifth CGGS in Chennai in 2027, coinciding with the golden jubilee celebrations of the ICG.

The fourth CGGS held in Rome, Italy, on 12 Sep 25, where Director General Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM, DGICG, led the Indian delegation.
The fourth CGGS held in Rome, Italy, on 12 Sep 25, where Director General Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM, DGICG, led the Indian delegation. (X@IndiaCoastGuard)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 14, 2025 at 7:43 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: India will host the fifth Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS) in Chennai in 2027, coinciding with the golden jubilee celebrations of the Indian Coast Guard, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The decision was taken unanimously at the fourth CGGS held in Rome, Italy, from September 11 to 12. It was attended by delegates from 115 countries, including India, and international organisations.

Director General (DG), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Paramesh Sivamani, emphasised that no single nation can address the full spectrum of maritime issues alone, and underlined that the Chennai summit in 2027 will serve as an inclusive forum to foster interoperability, trust and stronger cooperation among coast guards worldwide, the ministry said in a statement.

Reaffirming its leadership in international maritime cooperation, India will host the fifth CGGS in Chennai in 2027, coinciding with the golden jubilee celebrations of the ICG, it said.

"The three-day event will include an International Coast Guard Fleet Review and a World Coast Guard Seminar, providing a global platform for dialogue on emerging maritime challenges and showcasing international maritime unity," it added.

During the ceremonial handover of the CGGS presidency, the DG hailed the summit as a beacon of global coast guard cooperation in addressing shared maritime challenges, while expressing gratitude to the Italian Coast Guard for its hospitality and to the Japan Coast Guard for its role as CGGS Secretariat, the ministry said.

On the sidelines of the summit, the DG also met the Commandant of the Italian Coast Guard.

Discussions, held under the framework of the Defence Cooperation Clause of the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029, underscored both sides' commitment to enhancing cooperation in maritime search and rescue (M-SAR), marine pollution response, environmental protection, countering transnational maritime crimes, information exchange, maritime domain awareness, capacity building, training and technical assistance, the statement said.

Read More

  1. Mauritania's Coast Guard Says At Least 49 Die When A Boat Carrying Migrants Capsized This Week
  2. Construction For ICG's Indigenous Hovercraft Begins At Chowgule Shipyard

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

COAST GUARD GLOBAL SUMMITCOAST GUARD GLOBAL SUMMIT 2027CHENNAIINDIA TO HOST FIFTH CGGSCGGS IN CHENNAI IN 2027

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Swarnalata Sahu, Who Taught Odisha's Women Farmers How Climate Action Begins From Paddy Fields

A Stitch In Time: Artisan Meraj Ansari's Effort To Put A Jharkhand Village On World Embroidery Map Bears Fruit

Billions Of AI Prompts, Billions In Energy Costs: The Planet Pays As Data Centres Heat Up

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.