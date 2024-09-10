India To Host 2nd Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference On Civil Aviation At Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi: India is set to host the 2nd Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation from September 11-12, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
This major event, co-hosted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, will focus on driving regional aviation growth, infrastructure development, and sustainability.
Addressing a press conference at the Rajeev Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu underscored the significance of the event, stating, "This conference comes at a pivotal time when India's aviation industry is experiencing a significant transformation."
He highlighted that India, now the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world, is well on its way to becoming a major hub for maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services, cargo operations, and regional aviation.
India's commitment to expanding its aviation sector was further exemplified by initiatives like the development of greenfield airports and the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, which aims to boost regional air connectivity. Shri Naidu expressed confidence that these progressive policies would sustain India's aviation growth trajectory.
The Ministerial Conference, which was initially slated to take place in 2020 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will bring together aviation leaders and officials from across the Asia-Pacific region. The first conference was held in 2018 in Beijing, China, where India volunteered to host the second edition.
The minister stated, “We are proud to be at the forefront of initiatives that are helping to transform air travel in the Asia-Pacific region. Our vision is not only to fuel the growth of Indian civil aviation but to also play a pivotal role in the region’s aviation ecosystem.”
With the Asia-Pacific region expected to account for over 40 per cent of global air traffic and nearly 3.5 billion passengers annually by 2035, the conference will address the critical challenges and opportunities shaping the future of aviation in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.
Discussions will cover infrastructure development, market gaps, sustainability, and workforce shortages. The event will also feature symposiums on topics like airspace optimisation, cybersecurity, and net-zero carbon emissions, alongside cultural showcases and drone displays to highlight India's technological prowess and rich heritage.
The minister also emphasised the importance of the 'Delhi Declaration,' which is expected to be adopted at the conference. The declaration will focus on commitments to air safety, air navigation, security, and sustainability, serving as a roadmap for advancing aviation in the region.
Delegates from Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Democratic Republic of Korea, Fiji, India, Japan, Lao PDR, Maldives, Nepal, Palau, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Samoa, Singapore, Solomon Island, Tonga, and Vietnam, President of ICAO along with Heads of Organisations Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA), Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO), Airports Council International (ACI), International Air Transport Association (IATA), European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC), European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Transport Security Administration (TSA), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) and ICAO Council Representatives - Australia, Brazil, China, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Nigeria will grace the event.
Director Generals & Dy. Director Generals and equivalent of Civil Aviation Authority - Cambodia, China, China (Hong Kong), China(Macao), Fiji, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Samoa, Singapore, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka will also be present.
Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary, Civil Aviation, and senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India will also be present there.
The conference is expected to provide a platform for the exchange of ideas and the forging of new partnerships, advancing the civil aviation sector across the Asia-Pacific region.
