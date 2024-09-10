ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Host 2nd Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference On Civil Aviation At Bharat Mandapam

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu at the Rajeev Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: India is set to host the 2nd Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation from September 11-12, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

This major event, co-hosted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, will focus on driving regional aviation growth, infrastructure development, and sustainability.

Addressing a press conference at the Rajeev Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu underscored the significance of the event, stating, "This conference comes at a pivotal time when India's aviation industry is experiencing a significant transformation."

He highlighted that India, now the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world, is well on its way to becoming a major hub for maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services, cargo operations, and regional aviation.

India's commitment to expanding its aviation sector was further exemplified by initiatives like the development of greenfield airports and the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, which aims to boost regional air connectivity. Shri Naidu expressed confidence that these progressive policies would sustain India's aviation growth trajectory.

The Ministerial Conference, which was initially slated to take place in 2020 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will bring together aviation leaders and officials from across the Asia-Pacific region. The first conference was held in 2018 in Beijing, China, where India volunteered to host the second edition.

The minister stated, “We are proud to be at the forefront of initiatives that are helping to transform air travel in the Asia-Pacific region. Our vision is not only to fuel the growth of Indian civil aviation but to also play a pivotal role in the region’s aviation ecosystem.”