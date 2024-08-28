India to Host 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in August 2025

New Delhi: India is set to host the 18th edition of the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) in August 2025 in Mumbai. The announcement was officially made by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), via their social media platforms. The center will be spearheading the efforts to organize the prestigious event, which brings together young talents from around the world to compete in the fields of astronomy and astrophysics.

The IOAA flag was ceremoniously handed over to the Indian team during the closing ceremony of the 17th IOAA, which was recently held in Vassouras, Brazil, from August 17 to 27, 2024.

India's young astronomers shone brightly at the 17th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA 2024) in Brazil, winning one gold and four silver medals. This remarkable performance underscores the country's strong presence in the field of astronomy and astrophysics and sets a high benchmark for the upcoming Olympiad in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, registrations are currently open for the National Science Olympiad Program in India. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of HBCSE TIFR for detailed information on how to participate. According to an official notification by HBCSE TIFR, the first stage of the National Science Olympiad Program, the National Standard Examination (NSE), has begun accepting registrations. Students wishing to participate must register by September 14, 2024, on the Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) website.

The Olympiad will be conducted in four stages. The first stage is the National Standard Examinations (NSE), followed by the Indian National Olympiad (INO). The third stage involves the Orientation cum Selection Camp (OCSC), and the fourth stage culminates in the International Science Olympiads.

With the IOAA 2025 on the horizon, India is poised to showcase its scientific prowess and hospitality on an international stage, inspiring young minds and fostering global cooperation in the fascinating fields of astronomy and astrophysics.