ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Experience Above-Normal Rainfall This Monsoon, At 105 Percent: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that the forthcoming southwest monsoon (June-September) will produce above normal rainfall across the country. The IMD's long-range forecast indicates seasonal rainfall at 105% of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of ±5%. The LPA (based on 1971-2020) is at 87 cm.

The IMD also ruled out the possibility of El Nino conditions during the entire season. "India is likely to see above-normal rainfall in the four-month monsoon season (June to September) with cumulative rainfall estimated at 105 per cent of the long-period average of 87 cm," India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told a press conference here.

El Nino conditions, associated with below-normal monsoon rainfall in the Indian subcontinent, are unlikely to develop this time, he said.

Key Highlights of the Forecast

Monsoon Rainfall: The seasonal rainfall is expected to be at an "above normal" level, which is above 104% of LPA, and has a probability of 59%.

Regional Variation: Overall, most of India is expected to receive "above normal" rainfall (assuming chance), but some regions may see "below normal" as well, such as Northwest India, Northeast India, and South Peninsular India, which includes Tamil Nadu and parts of Ladakh.

ENSO and IOD Conditions: Neutral ENSO (El Niño-Southern Oscillation) conditions currently over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. The ocean temperatures are neutral but the atmospheric circulation resembles La Niña, which typically is associated with a stronger monsoon.

Neutral IOD (Indian Ocean Dipole) conditions. A positive IOD is generally considered to be more conducive for the Indian monsoon, though neutral is not considered to be harmful.