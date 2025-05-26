India To Be Third-Largest Economy In Two Years; Ex-President Kovind

Haridwar: Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said India will become the third-largest economy in two years. He visited the Harihar Ashram in Uttarakhand's Kankhal with his family and sought the blessings of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara.

Interacting with mediapersons, Kovind said One Nation One Election will double the pace of development. "One Nation One Election will increase the country's GDP by 1.5 per cent. I have submitted a report on One Nation One Election, and the Centre has accepted it. Now, the Parliament has made a bill which is with the JPC for consideration. Work will be done as per the recommendation of the JPC," Kovind said.

"In the report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), published three days ago, India has advanced one step by becoming the fourth-largest economy in the world. We are just behind America, China and Germany and left behind Japan. We will secure the third place in the next two years as the country is progressing rapidly under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are fortunate to have a leader who works 24x7," he said.

On Operation Sindoor, the former president said, "The operation is a symbol of bravery for our forces, which will be remembered by the world for centuries. Through Operation Sindoor, we have sent a big message to the world."