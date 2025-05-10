ETV Bharat / bharat

India Tears Into Pakistan For Spreading Misinformation; Experts Hail Centre

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, left, and Cmde. Raghu R Nair, NM during a special briefing on �Operation Sindoor�, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 10, 2025. ( PTI )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Stepping up its attack, India on Saturday said that Pakistan has been indulging in spreading disinformation campaign and calling it completely baseless.

Notably, the Centre has been proactive to debunk content containing misinformation and disinformation since the situation between India and Pakistan escalated. The ruling dispensation's different wings have been exposing such content as well as make people aware not to fall prey to false narrative.

Misinformation refers to the spread of false information without regard to whether it misleads people, while disinformation is deliberately misleading or deceptive, often used as "propaganda".

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, while flaying Pakistan for its misinformation campaign, said, 'Pakistan has claimed that with its JF-17, it has damaged our (India's) S 400 and Brahmos missile base, which is absolutely wrong. Secondly, Pakistan ran misinformation that our airfields in Sirsa, Jammu and Kashmir, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Nalia and Bhuj were hit, which is also completely wrong."

"Pakistan ran a misinformation campaign that our ammunition dumps in Chandigarh and Vyas were damaged, which is absolutely wrong," she said.

Colonel Qureshi added, "Pakistan is making false allegations that the Indian Army damaged mosques. I want to categorically say that India is a secular nation. Our army is a reflection of the constitutional value of India."

Earlier in the day, Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check, which busts fake news and misinformation related to the Government of India, is working round the clock to foil content loaded with fake narrative, on Saturday appealed to people to be aware of suspicious videos related to Indian armed forces or the ongoing tension.

Pointing out that these are key tools to malicious misinformation, the PIB Fact Check said, "Don't fall for it. Don't spread it. Suspect something, report to PIB Fact Check."

"The surge in fake videos flooding your social media feeds is not accidental. Pakistan's propaganda network is manipulating you. Forwarding unverified or misleading content can do more harm than good. Stay alert, stay informed," the PIB Fact Check wrote on social media.