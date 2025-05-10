India Tears Into Pakistan For Spreading Misinformation; Experts Hail Centre

By Santu Das
New Delhi: Stepping up its attack, India on Saturday said that Pakistan has been indulging in spreading disinformation campaign and calling it completely baseless.
Notably, the Centre has been proactive to debunk content containing misinformation and disinformation since the situation between India and Pakistan escalated. The ruling dispensation's different wings have been exposing such content as well as make people aware not to fall prey to false narrative.
Misinformation refers to the spread of false information without regard to whether it misleads people, while disinformation is deliberately misleading or deceptive, often used as "propaganda".
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, while flaying Pakistan for its misinformation campaign, said, 'Pakistan has claimed that with its JF-17, it has damaged our (India's) S 400 and Brahmos missile base, which is absolutely wrong. Secondly, Pakistan ran misinformation that our airfields in Sirsa, Jammu and Kashmir, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Nalia and Bhuj were hit, which is also completely wrong."
"Pakistan ran a misinformation campaign that our ammunition dumps in Chandigarh and Vyas were damaged, which is absolutely wrong," she said.
Colonel Qureshi added, "Pakistan is making false allegations that the Indian Army damaged mosques. I want to categorically say that India is a secular nation. Our army is a reflection of the constitutional value of India."
Earlier in the day, Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check, which busts fake news and misinformation related to the Government of India, is working round the clock to foil content loaded with fake narrative, on Saturday appealed to people to be aware of suspicious videos related to Indian armed forces or the ongoing tension.
Pointing out that these are key tools to malicious misinformation, the PIB Fact Check said, "Don't fall for it. Don't spread it. Suspect something, report to PIB Fact Check."
"The surge in fake videos flooding your social media feeds is not accidental. Pakistan's propaganda network is manipulating you. Forwarding unverified or misleading content can do more harm than good. Stay alert, stay informed," the PIB Fact Check wrote on social media.
Experts have lauded the government's initiative to tackle the menace of misinformation and disinformation. They, however, emphasised the role of the citizens in helping the government by identifying such content.
The experts also suggested that citizens should share only verified content, especially posted on government official accounts.
Tapan Das, a senior journalist working with a regional English daily in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, bordering China, told ETV Bharat, "Misinformation and disinformation related contents are very difficult to identify. So, one should be very careful while sharing any content. Before sharing anything on social media, they should verify what they are sharing."
He also said the government is doing its best to tackle the menace of such content, adding that the citizens have a bigger role to play in this regard.
Another scribe, Nabarun Goswami, who is working with a regional news channel in Assam, has raised concern over the content containing misinformation and disinformation and stressed the role of the citizens besides the government.
"We are in to a digital era. So, videos containing misinformation and disinformation are flooded on social media. So, the social media users should be very careful while sharing contents. We should not fall prey to misleading contents," he told ETV Bharat.
He added, "The government has been very proactive amid the ongoing situation to identify such content. The citizens should also provide a helping hand to the government."
The Government had said, "In the digital age, warfare transcends traditional battlegrounds. Alongside military operations, a fierce information war is being fought online. Following the Indian Armed Forces' precise and strategic action under Operation SINDOOR, India found itself targeted by an aggressive campaign launched by Pakistan, full of lies and misinformation."
"The aim to distort the truth, mislead the global public, and reclaim lost narrative ground through a storm of misinformation. However, India is proactively responding and dissipating misinformation with facts, transparency and is showcasing strong digital vigilance," it said.