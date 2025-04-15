ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Tanzania Explore New Ways To Boost Defence Ties

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth met Tanzania's Minister of Defence and National Service Stergomena Lawrence Tax in Dar es Salaam. ( X@SethSanjayMP )

New Delhi: Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth met Tanzania's Minister of Defence and National Service Stergomena Lawrence Tax in Dar es Salaam and discussed new ways to bolster bilateral ties and cooperation in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

The meeting was held on April 14. Seth also called on Vice President of Tanzania Philip Isdor Mpango, the Indian Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday. During the meeting between Seth and Tax, the ongoing defence cooperation was reviewed and "new ways were explored" to further bolster the ties.

"Training of Tanzanian officers in military training institutes of India, defence industry collaboration, cooperation in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, and cyber security were some of the key areas of cooperation deliberated upon during the meeting," the defence ministry said in a statement.

On April 13, Seth and Tax inaugurated the harbour phase of the Indian Navy's maiden initiative of Africa India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME), a multilateral naval exercise in Dar es Salaam, onboard INS Chennai. A Defence Expo was also inaugurated.

In his address on the occasion, Seth emphasised oneness and unity of purpose to overcome the "vast maritime challenges" and to ensure a peaceful and prosperous future.

Co-hosted by India and Tanzania, the naval exercise also involves participation of Comoros, Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles and South Africa.