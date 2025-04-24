India Suspends Visas For Pakistani Nationals Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: After the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Government of India has decided to stop giving visas to Pakistani citizens immediately. This decision was made after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, which felt that stronger steps were needed to protect the country.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs press release, from April 27, 2025, all Indian visas given to Pakistani nationals will no longer be valid. However, medical visas will stay valid for two more days, until April 29, 2025. This is to give patients some time to make arrangements.

Pakistani nationals, who are currently in India, must leave the country before their updated visa expiry dates. The authorities will help ensure that everyone leaves properly and peacefully, while following the new rules.

At the same time, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Pakistan. Those who are already there should come back to India as soon as possible for their safety, added the release.

It may be recalled that this decision comes in the wake of one of the deadliest terror attacks in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack took place on Tuesday in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, in the Anantnag district. At least 26 people, most of them tourists, were shot dead by terrorists. Several others were seriously injured and are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals.

Read more: Terrorists Involved In Pahalgam Attack Identified; Here Are The Fresh Posters Released By Jammu Kashmir Police