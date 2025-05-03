ETV Bharat / bharat

India Suspends Mail, Parcel Services With Pakistan Through Air, Surface Routes

New Delhi: In yet another punitive measure against Pakistan, India on Saturday suspended the exchange of all categories of mail and parcels from the country through air and surface routes amid escalating tensions between the two nations over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

The order suspending the services was issued by the Department of Posts, which operates under the Ministry of Communications. Citing "cross-border linkages" to the April 22 attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the terror attack. The prime minister affirmed that it is a national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, they said after the meeting.