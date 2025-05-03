ETV Bharat / bharat

India Suspends Mail, Parcel Services With Pakistan Through Air, Surface Routes

The order suspending the services was issued by the Department of Posts, which operates under the Ministry of Communications.

Security personnel carry out a search operation at Baisaran area following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Pahalgam on April 23.
Security personnel carry out a search operation at Baisaran area following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Pahalgam on April 23.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 3, 2025 at 4:23 PM IST

New Delhi: In yet another punitive measure against Pakistan, India on Saturday suspended the exchange of all categories of mail and parcels from the country through air and surface routes amid escalating tensions between the two nations over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

The order suspending the services was issued by the Department of Posts, which operates under the Ministry of Communications. Citing "cross-border linkages" to the April 22 attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the terror attack. The prime minister affirmed that it is a national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, they said after the meeting.

India on April 23 announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties given cross-border links to the attack.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water will be seen as an "act of war".

