India Successfully Tests Indigenous Anti-Submarine Rocket System

New Delhi: India has tested an extended-range anti-submarine rocket system that is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Navy's firepower. The user trials of Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) have been successfully carried out from warship INS Kavaratti from June 23 to July 7, officials said. The Indian Navy is expected to induct the ERASR System soon.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the Indian Navy and the industry involved in the development and trials of the system.

"He has added that the successful induction of this system will boost the striking power of the Indian Navy," Singh's office said on 'X'. The rocket system is an indigenous anti-submarine weapon. "It has a twin-rocket motor configuration to meet a wide spectrum of range requirements with high accuracy and consistency. The ERASR uses an indigenously developed Electronic Time Fuze," the Indian Navy said.

A total of 17 ERASRs were successfully test-evaluated at different ranges. All the specified objectives of the trials such as range performance, electronic time fuze functioning and warhead functioning were successfully demonstrated, the Navy said.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat, also complimented the teams involved in the design and development of ERASR.

