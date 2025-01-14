India Successfully Tests 3rd Generation Nag Mark 2 Anti-tank Missile

Jaisalmer: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully tested the third generation indigenous anti-tank guided missile 'Nag Mark 2' near the Indo-Pak international border in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, situated on the western edge of the country.

According to an official spokesperson, three tests of this missile were conducted at Pokhran Field Firing Range near the international border in Jaisalmer. In all these three tests, the missile destroyed its targets with complete accuracy. Many senior officers of the Indian Army were present during this test.

The Defense Ministry has informed that the missile is fully ready to be inducted into the Indian Army. The Nag Mark 2 anti-tank missile strikes its target at a speed of 230 meters per second, that is, it destroys the enemy sitting 4 kilometers away in 17 to 18 seconds.

According to Defence sources, the Nag Mark 2 missile has been developed by DRDO at a cost of Rs 300 crore. Its first successful test was in 1990. It was also tested in Pokhran firing range in July 2019. Apart from this, separate trials were also conducted in 2017, 2018 and 2019, in which new technology was added every time as per the Defence sources. The missile is part of DRDO's Integrated Missile Development Program. It will increase India's strength manifold against enemy tanks and equip the army with modern technologies.

Features Of Nag MK-2

According to sources, Nag MK-2 is an advanced anti-tank guided missile system for the Indian Army. It is a lightweight missile, capable of working in all weathers. It weighs about 45 kg and is 6 feet one inch long. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Indian Army for the feat.

Military sources said that the missile is based on 'fire-and-forget' technology, that is, it does not need to be redirected after firing. The Nag MK 2 missile is capable of operating in all weather conditions and can destroy enemy tanks with precision. It has infrared technology, which locks the target before launch and destroys it quickly.