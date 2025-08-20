ETV Bharat / bharat

India Successfully Test-Fires 'Agni 5' Ballistic Missile

New Delhi/Balasore: India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the 'Agni 5' intermediate range ballistic missile, in a demonstration of its strategic military capabilities. The defence ministry said the test-firing of the missile from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur validated all operational and technical parameters.

"Intermediate range ballistic missile 'Agni 5' was successfully test-fired from the integrated test range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20," it said in a brief statement.

"The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," it said.

In its last trial of Agni 5 from the same test range on March 11, 2024, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had conducted a successful test using multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV) technology, defence sources said. Various telemetry and radar stations tracked and monitored multiple re-entry vehicles. The mission accomplished the designed parameters, they said.