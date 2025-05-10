ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor: India Strikes Back Hard After Pakistan Targets 26 Locations From Baramulla To Bhuj

New Delhi: After Pakistan targeted 26 locations along the international border and LoC, India in a strong response launched retaliatory strikes Friday night.

Operation Sindoor Intensifies

India retaliated with force in PoK's Neelam Valley and Sialkot, while superior air defense systems including S-400, Akashteer, L-70, Zu-23 and Schilka thwarted Pakistan's attempts to intrude into Indian territory using drones.

As per reports, drones were sighted at 26 places ranging from Baramulla in the North to Bhuj in the South, along both the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan. These included suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala, said sources.

Unfortunately, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in severe injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance, and the area has been sanitised by security forces, added sources.