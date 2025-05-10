Operation Sindoor: India Strikes Back Hard After Pakistan Targets 26 Locations From Baramulla To Bhuj

New Delhi: After Pakistan targeted 26 locations along the international border and LoC, India in a strong response launched retaliatory strikes Friday night.
Operation Sindoor Intensifies
India retaliated with force in PoK's Neelam Valley and Sialkot, while superior air defense systems including S-400, Akashteer, L-70, Zu-23 and Schilka thwarted Pakistan's attempts to intrude into Indian territory using drones.
As per reports, drones were sighted at 26 places ranging from Baramulla in the North to Bhuj in the South, along both the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan. These included suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala, said sources.
Unfortunately, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in severe injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance, and the area has been sanitised by security forces, added sources.
While the situation is under close watch, citizens, especially in the border regions, have been advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.
Meanwhile, India inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani military installations and assets. Airbases of Noor Khan (Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal), and Rafiqui (Shorkot) were breached, reports said.
Saturday morning, Pakistan claimed that its three airbases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones. Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad at around 4 AM that Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) airbases of Pakistan Air Force were targeted.
Amid escalating conflict, Pakistan has closed its airspace until 12 noon today. A Peshawar-bound Pakistan International Airlines flight (PIA218), the last airborne flight in their airspace, was forced to hover over Quetta.
