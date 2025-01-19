India’s Strength Lies In Truth Of Oneness: Mohan Bhagwat

Kochi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that India’s strength lies in the truth of oneness, which is successful and victorious. Speaking at an RSS meeting in Vadayambadi here, he stated that the Hindu way of life offers solutions to all issues and brings ultimate peace to the world. The RSS is uniting the Hindu society and providing meaningful solutions to the world through the preservation of 'Dharma,' Bhagwat said.

"Changes do not occur merely with the arrival of avatars," he added. "It is said that even God cannot save those who do not save themselves. We are the children of India. If our motherland grows weak despite having millions of children, what is our duty?" he asked. We need strength to fulfil this duty, for the strength to be effective, we need discipline and knowledge, he added.

"A resolute determination and an unwavering sense of purpose, regardless of circumstances, are essential," he said, adding that fostering only such human development is the core mission of the RSS. "All ideologies in the world have promised pleasure—whether through materialism, sensual pursuits, or systems. Knowledge has brought increased conveniences but true happiness remains elusive," he opined.

India, too, is witnessing various struggles—farmers, consumers, workers, and even ruling and opposition parties are agitating, he said. Wars and environmental destruction continue to escalate, adding to a growing list of problems. The solution to these issues, however, lies within India, he stated.

"Indian philosophy is about uniting everyone," Bhagwat said adding it is a journey towards the Supreme by harmonising society, the individual, and creation. "It is a path to self-salvation achieved by integrating the mind, intellect, and body," he stated. India is rising as a powerful nation for the benefit of the world, he stated adding that its distinctive feature is the unique cultural unity that embraces diversity.

"This is a land where people carry Ganga water from Kashi and offer it at Rameshwaram. Adi Shankara, born in Kalady, reinforced this unity by establishing monasteries at the four corners of the country," Bhagwat said. R Vanniyarajan, RSS Dakshina Kshetra Sanghchalak, and M S Ramesan, Dakshina Kerala Prantha Sanghchalak were present at the meeting.

Bhagwat is in Kerala from January 16 to 21 to take part in some organisational activities. After participating in the organisational activities to be held in Ameda here on Monday, he will return on Tuesday morning. The RSS chief will come to Kerala again in February for two days to attend the Ayiroor-Cherukolpuzha Hindu Matha Parishad and other public programmes, sources said.