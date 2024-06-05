India Stares at Hectic Global Diplomacy with Modi Set to Return as PM for Third Term

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Modi is all set to assume power for the third term, a flurry of crucial overseas trips is on the schedule, with Italy and Switzerland on the itinerary. The Prime Minister is likely to attend the G7 summit in Italy following an invitation from Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The summit is scheduled to take place from Jue 13-15. Additionally, PM Modi has been invited to the ‘Summit of Peace in Ukraine’ in Switzerland, scheduled from June 15 to 16. This summit aims to foster dialogue and understanding towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

The G7 Summit, or Group of Seven Summit, is an annual meeting of leaders from seven of the world's largest advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The European Union also participates. The summit serves as a platform for discussing and coordinating economic policies, addressing global challenges, and fostering international cooperation.

What is the agenda of the G7 under Italy?

The European nation’s push to phase out coal-fired power plants by 2025 will be the main topic for discussion at the upcoming G7 Summit. Rome aims to rally support from other G7 members for a common timeline for ending coal use.

Significance of India's participation at the G7

India is not a member of the G7 but has been invited as a guest country several times, reflecting its growing influence in global economic and political affairs. In recent years, India's participation has been increasingly significant. India was invited to the 2023 G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, highlighting its strategic role in global issues. India is a major advocate for climate justice and sustainable development, emphasizing the responsibilities of developed nations. Post-pandemic recovery and global health security are critical areas where India contributes its expertise. India seeks to foster economic ties and cooperation with G7 countries, particularly in technology, infrastructure, and trade. Moreover, India's stance on global peace, and security, and its position in the Indo-Pacific region are crucial topics of discussion. Participation in the G7 allows India to influence global economic and political agendas. It enables India to present its viewpoints on international issues directly to the world's leading economies.

India's active engagement and contributions to global discussions enhance its soft power, portraying it as a responsible and influential global player. The G7 Summit opens avenues for India to attract investment from member countries. It also facilitates the strengthening of trade relations, which can lead to economic growth and job creation. Collaboration with G7 countries can help India gain access to advanced technologies and innovations, particularly in fields like renewable energy, digitalisation, and manufacturing.

By participating in discussions on climate change, India can advocate for climate justice and equitable responsibilities, ensuring that developed nations contribute their fair share to global climate efforts. Engagement with G7 can help India align its policies with global sustainable development goals, fostering long-term environmental and economic sustainability.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered her heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night, for securing NDA’s majority for a third consecutive term in office. She expressed her strong commitment to strengthening the relationship between Italy and India. Despite the PM Modi-led BJP falling short of securing the majority with only 240 seats, the NDA managed to secure the majority and is now gearing up to form the government at the centre.

Giorgia Meloni stated in a post on X, "Congratulations to Narendra Modi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. We will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our nations and our peoples."

In response, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to Meloni and reaffirmed his dedication to deepening the strategic partnership between India and Italy. He emphasised the shared values and interests that form the bedrock of the bilateral relationship and conveyed his eagerness to further collaborate for global progress.

Peace summit on Ukraine in Switzerland

According to sources, India has not yet confirmed its participation in the peace summit in Ukraine hosted by Switzerland. The decision on which top leadership figures will participate in the conference, such as PM Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar, and NSA Ajit Doval, is still pending. Likely, they will not attend. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden will also not be attending the summit and is instead sending Vice President Kamala Harris and NSA Jake Sullivan. Russia has not been invited to this summit, and China had declined an invitation earlier.

The Peace Summit on Ukraine in Switzerland is an international conference aimed at addressing and resolving the ongoing conflict resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This summit is part of Ukraine's diplomatic efforts to garner global support, develop strategies for peace, and ensure the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It is pertinent to note that in a recent interview with the Bosnian Serb television network ATV, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed the Ukraine conflict, reiterating Russia's stance on the conflict's origins. He emphasized the importance of defending Russian-speaking populations in Ukraine, particularly in Crimea and the Donbas region. Regarding the upcoming Swiss conference, he said, "We will not participate in any events that promote Vladimir Zelensky's peace formula. We are committed to open negotiations based on reality."

