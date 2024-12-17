ETV Bharat / bharat

India Stands In Solidarity With France, Ready To Extend All Possible Assistance: PM On Cyclone Chido

PM Modi expressed sadness over the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte saying India stands in solidarity with France.

File photo of Narendra Modi (IANS)
By PTI

New Delhi: Expressing sadness over the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India stands in solidarity with France and is ready to extend all possible assistance.

France used ships and military aircraft to rush rescue workers and supplies to its tiny Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte on Monday after the island group was battered by its worst cyclone in nearly a century. Authorities fear hundreds and possibly thousands of people have died, according to media reports.

"Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. I am confident that under President Emmanuel Macron's leadership, France will overcome this tragedy with resilience and resolve," Modi said in a post on X.

India stands in solidarity with France and is ready to extend all possible assistance, he said.

