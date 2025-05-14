'Will Always Remain Integral Part Of India,' Centre Slams China's Attempts To Rename Places In Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: India on Tuesday rejected China's attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh. Responding to media queries, Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, reiterated that the state "was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India."

"We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically," he said.

He added that such "creative naming" will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India. "Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India", the spokesperson said.

In the past, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said, "If today I change the name of your house, will it become mine? Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be a state of India. Changing names does not have an effect."

"I think we rightly called it senseless. By doing it repeatedly, it is still senseless. So I want to be very clear. Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be India," the minister had said.