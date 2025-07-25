ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Singapore Conduct Joint Military Exercise 'Bold Kurukshetra 2025'

India and Singapore launched 'Bold Kurukshetra 2025' in Jodhpur to enhance joint combat skills, focusing on urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations.

India, Singapore Conduct Joint Military Exercise (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 25, 2025 at 1:05 PM IST

Jodhpur: The Indian Army and Singapore Armed Forces have launched the joint military exercise 'Bold Kurukshetra 2025' in the desert region of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Organised with the aim of enhancing interoperability and defence cooperation between the two nations, the exercise is an important step in testing modern combat strategies and strengthening mutual coordination.

Southern Command of the Indian Army on its official social media handles said that the troops from both countries are actively participating in the drill. They are simulating real-time modern warfare scenarios, showcasing their tactical and technical capabilities. This year's edition of Bold Kurukshetra places special emphasis on joint combat proficiency, urban warfare, counter terrorism operations, and synchronised tactical maneuvers.

Armed forces of the both the nations employ cutting-edge weaponry and modern tactics under near-real war conditions with advanced communication tech facilitating seamless coordination. Joint training focuses on intel sharing, quick decision making, and coordinated action in complex operational environments. These drills aim to prepare the forces to operate cohesively in diverse and challenging situations.

The ongoing exercise highlights evolving strategic partnership between India and Singapore and also reflects a growing commitment to regional and global security collaboration. Military officials see 'Bold Kurukshetra 2025' as a platform to exchange best practices and learn from each other's experiences.

The drill is expected to continue till July 30, during which both sides will demonstrate their preparedness and adaptability across various war-like situations.

