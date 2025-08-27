ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Singapore Can Set Global Benchmarks In Arbitration: Meghwal

File photo of Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal ( IANS )

Singapore: India and Singapore can set global benchmarks in fair, transparent and efficient dispute resolution, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said here on Wednesday.

Addressing an Indian Council of Arbitration (ICA) Symposium cum Roundtable, Meghwal said, “The significant reforms in India's arbitration laws and the establishment of the India International Arbitration Centre mark a decisive step towards creating a world-class dispute resolution framework.”

These initiatives ensure that arbitration in India is faster, more efficient, and more trustworthy, he told some 150 delegates at the symposium on “Bridging Markets, Resolving Disputes via ADR in the India-Singapore Corridor”.

“By working together, India and Singapore, two dynamic democracies with rapidly growing economies, can set global benchmarks in fair, transparent, and efficient dispute resolution, reinforcing our shared commitment to prosperity, stability and sustainable development,” he said.