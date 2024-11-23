ETV Bharat / bharat

Priyanka Gandhi Win: Focus on Siblings as Simultaneous Members of Assemblies and Lok Sabha

As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured a resounding victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, focus has now shifted to siblings who have served as members of the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies at the same time.

After winning her debut election, Priyanka Gandhi will now be seen in the Lower House along with her brother and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Already, their mother Sonia Gandhi had earlier served in the Lok Sabha and serving currently as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Priyanka contested from Wayanad after it was vacated by Rahul Gandhi, who chose to retain the family's stronghold of Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Against this backdrop, take a look at the siblings who have served as members of the legislative bodies simultaneously:

Siblings in State Assemblies:

Rajendra Narayan Singhdeo and Ratnaprava Devi

Strange but true, a brother-sister royal duo served in Odisha Assembly for a long period of 15 years. The brother had been the Leader of Opposition, a Cabinet Minister and even the Chief Minister of the state for 5 years. During the entire period, the sister was standing stoutly behind him as a member of the legislative assembly. They are Rajendra Narayan Singhdeo, Maharaja of Patna and Ratnaprava Devi, Rajmata of Dhenkanal.

Mulayam Singh and Shiv Pal Singh Yadav

Both of them were members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in 1996 on the Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket. Shivpal Yadav won in 2002 while Mulayam Singh Yadav won in bypoll in 2003. Again in 2007 both became members of the UP Legislative Assembly.

Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest sibling, became a part of the political scene in 2015. The 33-year-old was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly from Mahua constituency. He was also chosen as Bihar's Environment Minister in 2015.

Second-eldest sibling Tejashwi also joined the Bihar Legislative Assembly in the same year from Raghopur constituency. The 29-year-old was also elected as the state's deputy chief minister for a brief period, from 2015 to 2017.

Sangma Siblings

James Sangma won from Dadenggre (ST) Constituency from NPEP Ticket, where his sibling Conrad Sangam was elected to the same Assembly in 2018 byelection from South Tura (ST) Constituency.