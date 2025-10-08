ETV Bharat / bharat

India Should Put Pressure On Israel To Stop 'Genocide' In Gaza: CM Stalin

CM Stalin said that the indiscriminate attacks carried out by Israel on Gaza are shaking the hearts of all of us.

CM STALIN TO STOP WAR IN GAZA
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addresses the gathering during CPI(M)'s protest, urging the Union government to take steps to stop war in Gaza, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. ( (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 8, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: India should put pressure on Israel to stop the "genocide" in Gaza, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday. "BJP-led central government should make an attempt to put pressure on Israel and the countries that stand by it so that the genocide can be stopped," said Stalin.

He was addressing an all-party protest gathering in Chennai organised by Communist Party of India (Marxist) to condemn the "genocide" in Gaza. "The indiscriminate attacks carried out by Israel on Gaza are shaking the hearts of all of us," said the chief minister.

He said the protest by CPI (M) is an attempt to unite people with humanitarian values, so that powers that be are urged to put an end to the attacks that blatantly violate international human rights laws and the principles of the United Nations.

Tamil Nadu CM has in recent weeks taken a public stance against the killings in Gaza. On September 8, in a social media post, he had said that he was "shaken beyond words by what is unfolding in Gaza".

He had held that "when innocent lives are being crushed in this way, silence is not an option". CPI (M) had also urged the Indian government to cancel all trade agreements with Israel. The CPI (M) members had also called for a ban on Israeli firms from participating at the ongoing AeroDefCon 2025, a conclave on Aerospace and Defence sectors.

Also Read

Israeli Military Intercepts Another Flotilla Heading To Gaza And Detains Scores Of Activists

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GENOCIDE IN GAZASTALIN ON GAZASTOP GENOCIDE IN GAZACM M K STALIN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.