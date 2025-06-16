ETV Bharat / bharat

India Should Achieve Zero Casualties During Natural Disaster: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai during a conference of the Relief Commissioners of states and union territories and the Disaster Response Forces, in New Delhi, Monday, June 16, 2025 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Reiterating the Centre's aim of registering zero casualties during all natural calamities in India, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asked the state governments to prepare disaster management plans for all districts within the next 90 days.

"I urge all relief commissioners to prepare a Disaster Management Plan for every district in their state within 90 days. Unless there is a district disaster management plan, it is not possible to fight disaster management with speed. I request everyone to make a state-level action plan against lightning and thunderstorms. All the states and UTs should share it with the Centre within 90 days," said Shah while addressing an annual conference of Relief Commissioners of States, Union Territories and Disaster Response Forces.

Some of the States have already prepared such disaster management plans, but the process is pending in several states, he said. He highlighted the progress made in disaster preparedness, asserting that the government had moved from minimum casualties at the start of the decade to achieving zero-casualty outcomes.

An action plan should be made to tackle heat waves, with its timetable based on the experience of heat conditions, said Shah. "Without environmental conservation, it is impossible to completely avoid disasters; if we do not care for the environment, we will not be able to prevent disasters," added Shah, who is also a senior BJP leader.

Shah also announced to make inter-state mock drills an annual programme for natural disasters like cyclones. "We want to make interstate mock drills an annual programme. I believe it is not possible without the help of states. There are many cyclones, many disasters that require interstate mock drills, and we cannot do this without the help of the states. We want to move forward on this in the coming days," he said.

Referring to Cyclone Biparjoy in 2023, which struck off the coast of Gujarat, Shah said it recorded no fatalities. "When I say zero casualties, that means there were no deaths of even an animal in the cyclone," he said.