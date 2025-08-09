India Shot Down 6 Pakistani Aircraft During Operation Sindoor, Says IAF Chief; Calls S-400 'Game Changer'

Bengaluru: In a major revelation about India’s prowess in the recent military response to cross-border terrorism in Pakistan, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, on Saturday said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and an AEW&C (Airborne Warning and Control) aircraft during Operation Sindoor, while calling the country's S-400 air defense system "a game-changer".

The IAF chief's remarks, made during the Air Chief Marshal L.M. Katre Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru today, is the first such confirmation by India of the damage Pakistan suffered during Operation Sindoor, India’s calibrated response launched on May 7 to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, speaking during the Air Chief Marshal L.M. Katre Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru on Saturday, Aug. 9 2025. (PTI)

"...We have at least five fighter confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT aircraft or an AEW&C aircraft, which was taken on at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about," Singh said.

The Air Chief shared satellite imagery and intelligence inputs that detailed the extent of damage inflicted on Pakistan’s air fleet and terror infrastructure.

“These are the before and after images of the damage we caused at Bahawalpur, the JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammed) headquarters. There’s hardly any collateral here -- the adjacent buildings are fairly intact,” he said, pointing to high-resolution visuals that corroborated the precision of the strikes.

The operation targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), eliminating over a hundred militants, according to defence sources.

Further narrating how India managed to carry out its precision strikes across the border, the IAF chief said, "Shahbaz Jacobabad airfield, one of the major airfields that was attacked. Here there's an F-16 hangar. One half of the hangar is gone. And I'm sure there were some aircraft inside which got damaged there. We were able to get at least two command and control centres, like Murid and Chaklala. At least six radars, some of them big, some of them small...We have an indication of at least one AEW&C in that AEW&C hangar and a few F-16s, which were under maintenance there."

Singh lauded India's air defence systems and called them a game-changer. "The S-400 system, which we had recently bought, has been a game-changer. The range of that system has really kept their aircraft away from their weapons, like those long-range glide bombs that they have. They have not been able to use any one of those because they have not been able to penetrate the system," he said.

Speaking on Operation Sindoor, Singh said a key reason for success was the "presence of political will". "There were very clear directions given to us. No restrictions were put on us... If there were any constraints, they were self-made... We decided how much to escalate... We had full freedom to plan and execute. Our attacks were calibrated because we wanted to be mature about it... There was a synchronisation between the three forces... The post of CDS made a real difference. He was there to get us together... NSA also played a big role in getting all the agencies," he said.