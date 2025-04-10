ETV Bharat / bharat

India Shining Example Of Progress In World Of Uncertainties: Prez Murmu

Bratisava/Nitra (Slovakia): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday invited Slovakian businesses to join the 'Make in India' programme underscoring that India stands as a shining example of progress in today's world of uncertainties.

President Murmu also visited the Jaguar Land Rover facility here, met its Indian staff and witnessed the rollout of the Land Rover Defender unit.

Murmu arrived here on Wednesday in the second leg of her two-nation state visit, becoming only the second Indian Head of State to visit the Slovak Republic. The last time an Indian President visited Slovakia was 29 years ago.

Speaking at the Slovakia-India Business Forum organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here, President Murmu said Slovakia is looking for hardworking skilled workers and professionals from overseas to help meet its workforce requirements.

“I am convinced that Indian talent can be a valuable partner in the economic progress of Slovakia,” she said.

The President said India's expectation is to become a USD five trillion economy in the upcoming years. “And we hope to do it in partnership with our friends such as Slovakia," she said.

“India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and Slovakia, with its strong industrial base and strategic location in Europe, presents great opportunities for deeper trade and investment targets,” she said.

President Murmu said over 10 years, both the countries have collaborated in various sectors and it is now time to explore the diversification of our trade basket.

As a key member of the European Union and a hub for automotive defence and high-tech industries, Slovakia has come to benefit from India's vast consumer market, skilled workforce, and thriving startup ecosystem, she said.

The President said the automotive sector in particular has emerged as a strong link between our two nations with Tata Motors subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) making a significant investment in Slovakia, including in Nitra, operating since 2018.

“This state-of-the-art plant producing models like the Land Rover Discovery and Defender underscores Slovakia's growing role in global automobile manufacturing.

“I appreciate the Slovakian president's contribution in facilitating this investment, which has further defended our economic partners,” Murmu said.