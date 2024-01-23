Loading...

India-set 'To Kill a Tiger' nominated for best documentary feature at Oscars 2024

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 7:50 PM IST

Updated : Jan 23, 2024, 8:51 PM IST

India-set 'To Kill a Tiger' nominated for best documentary feature at Oscars 2024

"To Kill a Tiger", a documentary directed by Delhi-born Nisha Pahuja has been nominated for the best documentary feature at the 2024 Academy Awards.

New Delhi: "To Kill a Tiger", set in a small Indian village, was on Tuesday nominated for the best documentary feature at the 2024 Academy Awards. "To Kill a Tiger" is directed by Delhi-born Nisha Pahuja, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker based in Toronto. It had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2022 where it won the Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film.

The film follows Ranjit's uphill battle to find justice for his 13-year-old daughter who was abducted and later sexually assaulted by three men. "Ranjit goes to the police, and the men are arrested. But Ranjit's relief is short-lived, as the villagers and their leaders launch a sustained campaign to force the family to drop the charges. A cinematic documentary, 'To Kill a Tiger' follows Ranjit's uphill battle to find justice for his child," according to the official website of "To Kill a Tiger". The film is produced by Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim.

Other four nominees in the best Oscar for documentary feature include "Bobi Wine: The People's President", "The Eternal Memory", "Four Daughters", and "20 Days in Mariupol". The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year. This will be his fourth stint at the dais.

Read More

  1. Oscar Nominations 2024: India-set To Kill a Tiger in race for best documentary feature
Last Updated :Jan 23, 2024, 8:51 PM IST

TAGGED:

Oscar 2024best documentary featureTo Kill a Tiger

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.