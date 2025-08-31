ETV Bharat / bharat

India Set For Wetter September; IMD Warns Of Flash Floods, Landslides

New Delhi: India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in September, capping a season that has already seen several heavy downpour-induced disasters in many parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department predicts that the monthly average rainfall for September 2025 will exceed 109 per cent of the long-term average of 167.9 mm.

The forecast suggests that most regions will receive normal to above-normal rainfall. However, a few areas in the northeast and east, as well as many parts of extreme southern peninsular India and some pockets of northwest India, are likely to experience below-normal rainfall.

Addressing an online press conference, India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra warned that heavy rainfall could trigger landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand in September and potentially disrupt normal life in south Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan.

"Many rivers originate in Uttarakhand. So, heavy rainfall means many rivers will be flooded, and it will impact cities and towns downstream. So, we should keep this in mind," he said. He added that heavy rainfall is also expected in the upper catchment areas of the Mahanadi River in Chhattisgarh.

Mohapatra said there is a slight increasing trend in September rainfall since 1980, barring less rainfall in the month in 1986, 1991, 2001, 2004, 2010, 2015 and 2019.

The IMD said that monthly average maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal to below normal in many regions of west-central, northwest and south India during September.

However, they are likely to be above normal over several parts of east-central, east and northeast India, as well as some areas of northwest India and the western coastal region.

India received 743.1 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 31, about 6 per cent above the long-period average of 700.7 mm, IMD data show.

June rainfall was 180 mm, around 9 per cent above normal, with large surpluses in northwest and central India. July brought 294.1 mm, around 5 per cent above normal, led by a 22 per cent surplus in central India.

August added 268.1 mm, 5.2 per cent above normal.

Mohapatra said Northwest India recorded 265 mm of rainfall in August, the highest for the month since 2001 and the 13th highest since 1901.