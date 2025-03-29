India Launches 'Operation Brahma,' Sends 15 Tonnes Relief Material To Quake-Hit Myanmar

New Delhi: India on Saturday sent approximately 15 tonnes of relief material to earthquake-hit Myanmar, sources said. An Indian Air Force C130J aircraft carrying the relief materials took off from the Hindon Air Force Station this morning.

The relief materials being sent include tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, solar lamps, generator sets and essential medicines. At least 144 people were killed and several hundreds injured after a powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighboring Thailand on Friday.

'India Offering All Assistance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concern over the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand and said India stands ready to offer all possible assistance to the two countries.

The earthquake rocked many parts of Thailand, including its capital, Bangkok, the venue for next week's summit of BIMSTEC regional grouping that is scheduled to be attended by Modi, among other leaders.

"Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone," Modi said on X. "India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," he said.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Thailand said there were no reports of any untoward incident involving any Indian citizen. "After powerful earthquake tremors recorded in Bangkok and in other parts of Thailand, the Embassy is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Thai authorities," it said.

"So far, no untoward incident involving any Indian citizen has been reported," it added. Indian nationals in Thailand were advised to contact the emergency number +66 618819218 in case of any emergency.

"All members of the Indian Embassy in Bangkok and Consulate in Chiang Mai are safe," the embassy added. The BIMSTEC summit is taking place in Bangkok on April 4. Besides India and Thailand, the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan. (With agency inputs)