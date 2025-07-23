India Sends Burn-Specialist Doctors To Dhaka To Treat Those Injured In Air Crash

New Delhi: India on Tuesday night said it is sending a team of burn-specialist doctors and nurses to Dhaka to treat those injured when a military jet crashed into a school campus shortly after takeoff on July 21.

At least 31 people, including 25 children, were killed when the military jet crashed into the Milestone School and College in the capital Dhaka's Uttara area on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the tragic air crash and had conveyed assurances of support and assistance.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We pray for the swift recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance."

"A team of burn-specialist Doctors and Nurses with necessary medical support are scheduled to visit Dhaka shortly to treat the victims," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"They will assess the condition of patients with recommendation for further treatment and specialised care in India as necessary," it said in a statement. The MEA said additional medical teams may also follow depending on their preliminary assessment and treatment.

It is learnt that the team being sent has two Delhi-based doctors -- one from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and the other from Safdarjung Hospital. The Bangladesh Air Force has formed a high-level investigation committee to determine the cause of the accident.

Read More