India Sees Limited Impact Of US Tariffs, Plans Multi-Pronged Strategy With Reforms And Export Diversification

New Delhi: Amid imposition of 50 percent tariff by the US on Indian goods, government sources have highlighted India's perspective, stating that there is no need to panic, given the diversified nature of Indian exports. While the tariff move will definitely have some impact on exports, India's economy remains strong, resilient and a multi-pronged strategy is in place to deal with the crisis, sources said.

According to officials, India's merchandise exports to the US are worth around USD 86 billion, which is only about two percent of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Of this, USD 50 billion is covered under reciprocal tariffs. Moreover, the actual value-added impact comes down further as many Indian exports are using imported components, sources added.

They said India's macroeconomic fundamentals are strong, ratings are high, and growth forecasts are good. The country is on its way to become the world's third largest economy, and is adding more than USD 300 billion to its GDP every year. "Thus, while we need to be cognisant of this impact and make all efforts to deal with it, we should not blow its implications out of proportion and weaken our position," sources said.

India's Multi-Pronged Strategy

1. Not To Panic: India has faced many bigger crises in the past such as nuclear sanctions, global financial crisis, and Covid-19 pandemic, and emerged stronger. With a 1.4 billion-strong market growing at 7 percent, India must value its independent trade and prize voice in geopolitical matters, even if it means short-term costs.

2. Time To Reboot: The situation is seen as a chance to accelerate domestic reforms by improving rules, regulations, ease of doing business, quality, R&D, and fostering government-industry cooperation for a world-class business environment. Cooperative federalism and government industry synergy will play an important role.

3. Keep Dialogue Open: Sources underlined that this is a temporary phase in a long-term India-US relationship. The two economies are broadly complementary. While India excels in textiles, leather goods, generic pharma, gems, jewellery and engineering products, the US has strengths in fuels, high-tech machinery, medical devices and advanced technology. Trade also drives innovation and technology exchange.