India Seen As Defence Exporter Due To Govt's Efforts To Achieve Self-Reliance: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being felicitated during the flag-off ceremony of the Indian Air Force (IAF) 'Vayu Veer Vijeta' car rally, at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Tuesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: India is today seen as a defence exporter due to the government's efforts to achieve self-reliance in the sector, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

In his address at the 277th Annual Day celebrations of the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) at the Bharat Mandapam here, he said, that of a total of 32 lakh defence pensioners, 30 lakh have been successfully linked to the SPARSH -- System for Pension Administration (Raksha) -- portal.

SPARSH is a web-based system for processing pension claims and crediting the pension directly into the bank accounts of defence pensioners without any external intermediary.

While commending the Defence Accounts Department's focus on technology adoption, Singh asserted that despite numerous challenges, the department has been successful in the implementation of this web-based system.

SPARSH Audit Manual was among the publications of the department launched by him to mark the day. Other publications and initiatives included the Comprehensive Statistical Handbook on Defence Expenditure (COSHE) 2024, Market Intelligence Report 2023-24, and Defence Travel System 2.0.

He lauded the department for focusing on every little detail, which leads to necessary improvements in defence-related policies and proposals.

Reflecting on the progress achieved in the defence sector in the last few years, Singh said there was a time when acquisitions were mainly dependent on imports, and the positive impact of defence expenditure on the economy was "very limited".