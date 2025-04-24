ETV Bharat / bharat

India Scales Down Ceremonial Display During Retreat Ceremony At Attari-Wagah Border

New Delhi: A day after taking several strong diplomatic actions against Pakistan over its alleged involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack, India on Thursday decided to scale down the ceremonial display during the Retreat Ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki in Punjab.

“In the wake of the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam, a calibrated decision has been taken to scale down the ceremonial display during the Retreat Ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki in Punjab,” an official informed ETV Bharat.

Accordingly, a decision was taken to suspend the symbolic handshake of the Indian guard commander with the counterpart guard commander.

“Gates to remain closed during the ceremony,” the official stated, highlighting India’s serious concern over cross-border hostilities and reaffirming that peace and provocation cannot coexist. The development took place hours after India closed the Attari Border.

Retreat Ceremony

It was since 1959, the Indian and Pakistani border guarding forces have engaged in a daily military drill at the Attari-Wagah border. Though highly ceremonial and intense in presentation, the event has been deeply symbolic and reflected both the longstanding rivalry and a shared cultural heritage between the two nations.