ETV Bharat / bharat

India Scales Down Ceremonial Display During Retreat Ceremony At Attari-Wagah Border

The decision was taken as a mark of protest over the killing of 26 tourists by Pakistan-backed terrorists at Pahalgam, reports ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.

ss
Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari border. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 24, 2025 at 7:03 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: A day after taking several strong diplomatic actions against Pakistan over its alleged involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack, India on Thursday decided to scale down the ceremonial display during the Retreat Ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki in Punjab.

“In the wake of the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam, a calibrated decision has been taken to scale down the ceremonial display during the Retreat Ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki in Punjab,” an official informed ETV Bharat.

Accordingly, a decision was taken to suspend the symbolic handshake of the Indian guard commander with the counterpart guard commander.

“Gates to remain closed during the ceremony,” the official stated, highlighting India’s serious concern over cross-border hostilities and reaffirming that peace and provocation cannot coexist. The development took place hours after India closed the Attari Border.

Retreat Ceremony

It was since 1959, the Indian and Pakistani border guarding forces have engaged in a daily military drill at the Attari-Wagah border. Though highly ceremonial and intense in presentation, the event has been deeply symbolic and reflected both the longstanding rivalry and a shared cultural heritage between the two nations.

The drill is characterised by elaborate and rapid dance-like manoeuvres and raising legs as high as possible.

Follow-up actions after the Pahalgam terror attack

Scaling down of the retreat ceremony is a follow-up action being adopted by the Government of India after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where heavily armed terrorists belonging to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) gunned down at least 26 tourists.

The move came less than 24 hours after India announced a five-pronged diplomatic response following the Pahalgam massacre, which is termed as one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the Valley in recent years.

Read more: Curtains For Cordiality: India Seals Attari-Wagah Border After Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: A day after taking several strong diplomatic actions against Pakistan over its alleged involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack, India on Thursday decided to scale down the ceremonial display during the Retreat Ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki in Punjab.

“In the wake of the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam, a calibrated decision has been taken to scale down the ceremonial display during the Retreat Ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki in Punjab,” an official informed ETV Bharat.

Accordingly, a decision was taken to suspend the symbolic handshake of the Indian guard commander with the counterpart guard commander.

“Gates to remain closed during the ceremony,” the official stated, highlighting India’s serious concern over cross-border hostilities and reaffirming that peace and provocation cannot coexist. The development took place hours after India closed the Attari Border.

Retreat Ceremony

It was since 1959, the Indian and Pakistani border guarding forces have engaged in a daily military drill at the Attari-Wagah border. Though highly ceremonial and intense in presentation, the event has been deeply symbolic and reflected both the longstanding rivalry and a shared cultural heritage between the two nations.

The drill is characterised by elaborate and rapid dance-like manoeuvres and raising legs as high as possible.

Follow-up actions after the Pahalgam terror attack

Scaling down of the retreat ceremony is a follow-up action being adopted by the Government of India after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where heavily armed terrorists belonging to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) gunned down at least 26 tourists.

The move came less than 24 hours after India announced a five-pronged diplomatic response following the Pahalgam massacre, which is termed as one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the Valley in recent years.

Read more: Curtains For Cordiality: India Seals Attari-Wagah Border After Pahalgam Terror Attack

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ATTARI WAGAH BORDERRETREAT CEREMONYCEREMONIAL DISPLAYINDIA SCALES DOWNPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.