India, Russia Explore Deeper Cooperation In Agriculture, Agricultural Trade

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Patrushev, in New Delhi. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday met Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev and engaged in fruitful discussions on a broad range of issues of mutual interest, with a particular emphasis on deepening bilateral trade and cooperation in the agriculture sector. Key areas of dialogue included enhancing agricultural trade between the two countries, notably through the expansion of India’s exports of agricultural products.

Chouhan underscored the exemplary level of mutual trust and understanding that characterises the longstanding partnership between India and Russia. He shared India’s key priorities in the agriculture sector, including ensuring food security, enhancing farmer incomes, and promoting access to safe and nutritious food for all. Reaffirming India’s commitment to the principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), the minister emphasised the role of international collaboration in the welfare of the farmers and food security of the citizens.

Meanwhile, Deputy PM Patrushev highlighted the longstanding and robust cooperation between India and Russia in many sectors, including the agricultural sector. He conveyed Russia’s keen interest in further deepening agricultural trade ties between the two countries and showed interest in formalising this partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The discussions centred on enhancing mutual collaboration in the agricultural sector, with a focus on balancing bilateral trade and strengthening technical partnerships between the two countries.