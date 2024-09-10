ETV Bharat / bharat

India Tops In Hiring Outlook In Quarter 4 Of 2024: Survey

New Delhi: India leads globally for its employment outlook for the October to December quarter (Q4) of 2024 with a Net Employment Outlook (NEO) at 37 per cent, ahead of Costa Rica and the United States (US), a recent survey by ManpowerGroup revealed.

This means 37 per cent of employers are planning to increase their staff strength as the companies are confident about the country's economic scenario. While India leads with the strongest hiring sentiment, Costa Rica reported a 36 per cent employment outlook followed by the US (34 per cent), in the second and third positions.

Notably, India's employment outlook is up by 7 per cent from July to September (Q3) of 2024 but remained unchanged in comparison to the same time last year.

Situation In Asia-Pacific Region

The report said the hiring managers across the Asia-Pacific countries anticipate the second strongest regional Outlook with 27 per cent at NEO. The region has seen a 4 per cent increase from the previous quarter but a 5 per cent decrease when compared to the same time last year.​