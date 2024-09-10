ETV Bharat / bharat

India Tops In Hiring Outlook In Quarter 4 Of 2024: Survey

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

According to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, the Net Employment Outlook (NEO) in India is the strongest worldwide at 37 per cent, followed by Costa Rica (36 per cent) and the US (34 per cent) in second and third place respectively. This figure indicates the country's strong economic position at the global level.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: India leads globally for its employment outlook for the October to December quarter (Q4) of 2024 with a Net Employment Outlook (NEO) at 37 per cent, ahead of Costa Rica and the United States (US), a recent survey by ManpowerGroup revealed.

This means 37 per cent of employers are planning to increase their staff strength as the companies are confident about the country's economic scenario. While India leads with the strongest hiring sentiment, Costa Rica reported a 36 per cent employment outlook followed by the US (34 per cent), in the second and third positions.

Notably, India's employment outlook is up by 7 per cent from July to September (Q3) of 2024 but remained unchanged in comparison to the same time last year.

Situation In Asia-Pacific Region

The report said the hiring managers across the Asia-Pacific countries anticipate the second strongest regional Outlook with 27 per cent at NEO. The region has seen a 4 per cent increase from the previous quarter but a 5 per cent decrease when compared to the same time last year.​

As India has taken a lead in this parameter, Singapore comes second with 29 per cent followed by China at third number with 27 per cent. In contrast, Hong Kong with 8 per cent reported the "most cautious outlook" by employers. The NEO figures are obtained by subtracting the percentage of companies that expect to reduce employees from those who intend to hire.

Top Official Of ManpowerGroup Speaks

Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director of ManpowerGroup, India and Middle East, told PTI that the strong hiring intention of employers highlights the country’s strong economic position reinforced by exports through multilateral foreign policies and major infrastructure development.

"Coupled with this, is our demographic advantage that is expected to boost our competitiveness in the global market,” he said. The survey further noted that the Northern region of India continues to dominate the job demand with an outlook of 41 per cent followed by the West (39 per cent).

Read More

  1. Hiring Freshers | 72 PC Of Employers Plan To Hire Fresh Talent In Second Half Of 2024: Report
  2. Tech Sector Salary To Rise By Max 15% In 2024; GCC Pays Premium, To Grow Further: Report

New Delhi: India leads globally for its employment outlook for the October to December quarter (Q4) of 2024 with a Net Employment Outlook (NEO) at 37 per cent, ahead of Costa Rica and the United States (US), a recent survey by ManpowerGroup revealed.

This means 37 per cent of employers are planning to increase their staff strength as the companies are confident about the country's economic scenario. While India leads with the strongest hiring sentiment, Costa Rica reported a 36 per cent employment outlook followed by the US (34 per cent), in the second and third positions.

Notably, India's employment outlook is up by 7 per cent from July to September (Q3) of 2024 but remained unchanged in comparison to the same time last year.

Situation In Asia-Pacific Region

The report said the hiring managers across the Asia-Pacific countries anticipate the second strongest regional Outlook with 27 per cent at NEO. The region has seen a 4 per cent increase from the previous quarter but a 5 per cent decrease when compared to the same time last year.​

As India has taken a lead in this parameter, Singapore comes second with 29 per cent followed by China at third number with 27 per cent. In contrast, Hong Kong with 8 per cent reported the "most cautious outlook" by employers. The NEO figures are obtained by subtracting the percentage of companies that expect to reduce employees from those who intend to hire.

Top Official Of ManpowerGroup Speaks

Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director of ManpowerGroup, India and Middle East, told PTI that the strong hiring intention of employers highlights the country’s strong economic position reinforced by exports through multilateral foreign policies and major infrastructure development.

"Coupled with this, is our demographic advantage that is expected to boost our competitiveness in the global market,” he said. The survey further noted that the Northern region of India continues to dominate the job demand with an outlook of 41 per cent followed by the West (39 per cent).

Read More

  1. Hiring Freshers | 72 PC Of Employers Plan To Hire Fresh Talent In Second Half Of 2024: Report
  2. Tech Sector Salary To Rise By Max 15% In 2024; GCC Pays Premium, To Grow Further: Report

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GLOBAL HIRINGMANPOWER GROUPUSINDIAEMPLOYMENT OUTLOOK OF INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.