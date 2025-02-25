ETV Bharat / bharat

India May Miss Key Climate Goal Of 500-GW RE Capacity By 2030 Due To High Capital Cost

New Delhi: India may fail to achieve its target of deploying 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030 if the annual funding does not increase by 20 per cent from the current levels, a new report warns.

The report prepared by global energy think tank Ember said project-commissioning delays and uncertainties related to new age "Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy" (FDRE) projects could raise the cost of capital by up to 400 basis points.

Delays in project commissioning have been caused by land-acquisition issues, grid connectivity delays and delays in signing power purchase agreements (PPAs), it said. According to the report, a 400 basis points increase in financing costs could result in India falling short of its 500-GW renewable energy target by up to 100 GW.

A higher cost of capital would also increase electricity costs for consumers, it said. Investments in renewable power generation and transmission in the financial year 2024 were estimated at USD 13.3 billion, a 40-per cent increase from the previous year.

"However, to meet the targets outlined in the NEP-14, annual financing must grow at a consistent rate of 20 per cent each year, reaching USD 68 billion by 2032," the report said.

A cumulative investment of USD 300 billion would be needed to meet India's 2030 renewable energy target of 500 GW, a key milestone under the 14th National Electricity Plan (NEP-14), it added.