India Slams Pakistan Over Remarks On Waqf Amendment Act, Calls It 'Motivated And Baseless'

We strongly reject the "motivated and baseless" comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Act enacted by the Parliament of India, said MEA spokesperson.

India Rejects Pakistan's Comments On Waqf Amendment Act, Calls It 'Motivated And Baseless'
MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (MEA/File)
Published : April 15, 2025 at 10:32 PM IST

New Delhi: Coming down heavily on Pakistan over its comments on Waqf Amendment Act, India on Tuesday criticised saying they (Pakistan) should look into their own 'abysmal' record in protecting the rights of minorities instead of preaching others.

Official spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry, Randhir Jaiswal rejected Pakistan's criticism and termed its comments on the law as "motivated and baseless", asserting that the neighbouring nation has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India.

"We strongly reject the motivated and baseless comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Act enacted by the Parliament of India," said Jaiswal, in response to media queries regarding comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Bill (now Act).

"Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India," he said.

"Pakistan would do better to look at its own abysmal record when it comes to protecting the rights of minorities, instead of preaching to others," the MEA spokesperson added.

Notably, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Parliament on April 4 and got the President's assent a day after that.

Responding to the passage of Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament, PM Narendra Modi had called it a 'watershed moment' in India's collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. "This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity," he had stated.

