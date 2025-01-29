ETV Bharat / bharat

India Rejects Canadian Commission's 'Insinuations'

New Delhi: India on Tuesday night strongly rejected "insinuations" made against it in a report by a Canadian commission that investigated allegations that certain foreign governments were meddling in Canada's elections. In a strong reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it rejects the report's "insinuations" on India.

It is Canada which has been "consistently interfering" in India's internal affairs, it said. "We have seen a report about alleged activities on purported interference. It is Canada which has been consistently interfering in India's internal affairs," the MEA said.

"This has also created an environment for illegal migration and organised criminal activities," it said in a statement. "We reject the report's insinuations on India and expect that the support system enabling illegal migration will not be further countenanced," it added.