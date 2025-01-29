ETV Bharat / bharat

India Rejects Canadian Commission's 'Insinuations'

The government of India was suspected of using proxy agents to provide "clandestine financial support" to candidates from three political parties in a federal election.

By PTI

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 9:02 AM IST

New Delhi: India on Tuesday night strongly rejected "insinuations" made against it in a report by a Canadian commission that investigated allegations that certain foreign governments were meddling in Canada's elections. In a strong reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it rejects the report's "insinuations" on India.

It is Canada which has been "consistently interfering" in India's internal affairs, it said. "We have seen a report about alleged activities on purported interference. It is Canada which has been consistently interfering in India's internal affairs," the MEA said.

"This has also created an environment for illegal migration and organised criminal activities," it said in a statement. "We reject the report's insinuations on India and expect that the support system enabling illegal migration will not be further countenanced," it added.

The government of India was suspected of using proxy agents to provide "clandestine financial support" to candidates from three political parties in a federal election, Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail reported.

In September 2023, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Justice Marie-JosÃe Hogue to head the commission of inquiry into the allegations of foreign meddling in elections.

The commission examined allegations of meddling in the elections against China, Russia and others, according to Canadian media reports. Last June, a report by Canada's National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians found that some parliamentarians were witting or semi-witting participants in foreign meddling.

