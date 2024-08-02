ETV Bharat / bharat

India Registers 10635 Deaths Due To Heatwaves In Last 10 Years: Government

New Delhi: As many as 10,635 people have lost their lives due to heatwaves in India in the last 10 years with states like Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab registering the maximum deaths.

According to the government data in possession of ETV Bharat, Andhra Pradesh registered 2,203 deaths followed by Uttar Pradesh 1,485 and Punjab registered 1,030 deaths due to the heat waves from 2013 to 2022.

The maximum casualty of 1,908 due to heatwaves was registered in 2015, 1338 in 2016 and 1274 in 2019.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the local health departments, has started a 'Heat Action Plan' in many parts of the country to forewarn about the heatwaves and also advising action to be taken during such occasions.

“Heat Action Plans (HAPs) in 23 states that are prone to heatwave conditions jointly implemented by the national disaster management authority in collaboration with the state governments for immediate as well as longer-term actions to increase preparedness, information-sharing, and response coordination to reduce the health impacts of extreme heat on vulnerable populations including labourers," said Earth Sciences Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in an answer over the issue of deaths due to heatwaves in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The IMD has taken various steps to improve monitoring and early warning systems, which try to minimise loss of life and property during extreme weather events, including heat and cold waves.

Analysis made by the IMD has predicted an increasing trend in the frequency of heatwaves in the heat core zone covering northern plains and central India. Heatwave conditions across the country have been analysed by IMD based on data from 1961 to 2020.

The analysis found that the rising frequency and intensity of heat waves are clear indicators of the broader issue of global climate change.