India Registers 21.2 Per Cent Increase In Crimes Committed By Foreigners In 2023
West Bengal, Tripura and Maharashtra are the top three states where the maximum crimes committed by foreigners were reported by NCRB
Published : October 8, 2025 at 6:55 PM IST
New Delhi: At a time when the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all the States to detect and deport all illegal foreigners living in India, crime data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed that India has registered an increase of 21.2 per cent in crimes committed by foreigners in 2023 as compared to 2022.
According to the NCRB data, a total of 2,546 cases were registered in 2023 on crime by foreigners as compared to 2,100 cases in the year 2022. West Bengal, Tripura and Maharashtra are the top three States where the maximum crimes committed by foreigners were reported.
Significantly, several anti-foreigner drives conducted recently across India, especially in Maharashtra, Tripura, Haryana and Delhi, detected hundreds of illegal foreigners, a majority from Bangladesh. According to the NCRB data, 1021 crimes have been committed by foreigners in West Bengal in 2023, followed by 285 in Tripura and 276 in Maharashtra. Delhi also registered 130 crimes committed by foreigners in 2023.
According to the data, 119 crimes have been committed by foreigners in Karnataka, followed by 112 crimes in Tamil Nadu, 83 in Himachal Pradesh, 73 in Haryana, 61 crime cases each in Bihar and Goa, and 60 cases of crimes have been committed by foreigners in Uttar Pradesh.
Crime head-wise cases revealed that 48.5 per cent of the cases registered were under the Foreigners Act & Registration of Foreigners Act (1,234 Cases), followed by 17.7 per cent of cases under the Passport Act (451 Cases).
Cheating, forgery, theft, human trafficking, murder etc are some of the major crimes where the foreigners were found involved. According to the NCRB data, a total of 4140 cases are with the police for investigation where the foreigners are involved. The majority of the foreign accused involved in crimes across the country are from Bangladesh (3214), followed by Nepal (356) and Myanmar (275). People from Nigeria, other African countries, the USA, Russia, Iran, and Sri Lanka are also involved in crimes in India, the NCRB data revealed.
The MHA in September 2025 has asked all States and Union territories to identify about 16,000 foreign nationals, mostly from African countries, who are overstaying in the country and could be involved in crimes, including drug trafficking.
Accordingly, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sent a communication to the States and UTs, asking them to trace such people and take actions against them under the amended Foreigners Act that regulates the immigration, entry and stay of foreigners in India.
NCB’s annual report for 2024 has stated that a total of 660 foreigners were arrested by various agencies in the country for their alleged links to drug-related crimes. Of them, 203 were from Nepal, 106 from Nigeria, 25 from Myanmar, 18 from Bangladesh, 14 from the Ivory Coast and 13 from Ghana. The MHA had earlier admitted in the Parliament that illegal foreigners living in the country might be involved in anti-social activities.
Renowned security expert Brigadier (Retd) BK Khanna echoed that on many occasions, foreign nationals who are overstaying in India were found involved in anti-national activities. "We have seen how Bangladeshi nationals were found involved in crimes and anti-social activities in different States across the country. If we look into the Manipur violence, it is reported that foreign nationals coming from Myanmar were also involved in violent activities," Khanna told ETV Bharat.
According to Khanna, the Centre must work in tandem with the States and UTs to identify and deport the illegal overstaying foreigners.
Also read
Over 833 Accused Escaped From Police Custody In 2023: NCRB Data
West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu Reported Maximum Child Missing Incidents In 2023: NCRB