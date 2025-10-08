ETV Bharat / bharat

India Registers 21.2 Per Cent Increase In Crimes Committed By Foreigners In 2023

New Delhi: At a time when the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all the States to detect and deport all illegal foreigners living in India, crime data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed that India has registered an increase of 21.2 per cent in crimes committed by foreigners in 2023 as compared to 2022.

According to the NCRB data, a total of 2,546 cases were registered in 2023 on crime by foreigners as compared to 2,100 cases in the year 2022. West Bengal, Tripura and Maharashtra are the top three States where the maximum crimes committed by foreigners were reported.

Significantly, several anti-foreigner drives conducted recently across India, especially in Maharashtra, Tripura, Haryana and Delhi, detected hundreds of illegal foreigners, a majority from Bangladesh. According to the NCRB data, 1021 crimes have been committed by foreigners in West Bengal in 2023, followed by 285 in Tripura and 276 in Maharashtra. Delhi also registered 130 crimes committed by foreigners in 2023.

According to the data, 119 crimes have been committed by foreigners in Karnataka, followed by 112 crimes in Tamil Nadu, 83 in Himachal Pradesh, 73 in Haryana, 61 crime cases each in Bihar and Goa, and 60 cases of crimes have been committed by foreigners in Uttar Pradesh.

Crime head-wise cases revealed that 48.5 per cent of the cases registered were under the Foreigners Act & Registration of Foreigners Act (1,234 Cases), followed by 17.7 per cent of cases under the Passport Act (451 Cases).

Cheating, forgery, theft, human trafficking, murder etc are some of the major crimes where the foreigners were found involved. According to the NCRB data, a total of 4140 cases are with the police for investigation where the foreigners are involved. The majority of the foreign accused involved in crimes across the country are from Bangladesh (3214), followed by Nepal (356) and Myanmar (275). People from Nigeria, other African countries, the USA, Russia, Iran, and Sri Lanka are also involved in crimes in India, the NCRB data revealed.