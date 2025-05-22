India Reconstructs A 5th-Century Maritime Marvel: INSV Kaudinya Launched At Karwar Naval Base

Karwar: In a historic and symbolic event, the Indian Navy on Wednesday launched INSV Kaudinya, a painstakingly reconstructed 5th-century-era wooden sailing vessel, at the INS Kadamba Naval Base in Karwar. Built entirely using traditional techniques and natural materials, the ship is a tribute to India’s ancient maritime legacy.

Inspired by the Ajanta Caves, the vessel represents a meticulous recreation of ships used for trade over 1,500 years ago. The ship was constructed without using any metal, relying solely on natural resources such as coconut coir, wooden planks, and traditional joinery methods.

INSV Kaudinya (Ministry of Defence)

The ship was crafted at Goa Shipyard by a team of skilled traditional shipwrights from Kerala, led by master builder Babu Shankar, under a tripartite agreement signed in 2023 between the Ministry of Culture, Indian Navy, and Goa Boat Innovations.

Speaking about the construction process, Babu Shankar said, "We used locally sourced wood, coir ropes made from coconut fiber and traditional marine sewing techniques. The rudder and steering mechanisms follow age-old designs. This ship stands apart from modern vessels in its structure and spirit."

The ceremonial launch was presided over by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who hailed the ship as a symbol of India reconnecting with its glorious maritime past.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presiding over the launching ceremony (Ministry of Defence)

"In building this vessel, India is not only reviving ancient technology but also reestablishing its link with its rich historical and cultural roots. For millennia, India's wealth, wisdom, and science have attracted people from around the world," the minister said.

Shekhawat emphasised that despite centuries of foreign invasions and cultural attacks, India's traditions have not only survived but continue to inspire. He also linked the launch to current national security developments, saying, "Some forces try to sow unrest and morally weaken India. But the recent retaliation by our armed forces following the Pahalgam terror attack has shown the world India’s strength and resolve. India today has the power to confront and neutralise threats anywhere in the world."

Calling the launch a historic moment, the minister added, "This ship, built using locally available materials and traditional craftsmanship, stands as a living testament to the achievements of our ancestors. It is a proud symbol of our heritage."

The vessel is now being prepared for a transoceanic voyage from Gujarat to Middle-Eastern country Oman, retracing ancient maritime trade routes that once connected India with West Asia and beyond. This ambitious journey is expected to highlight India's indigenous seafaring capabilities and spread awareness of its historical prowess in navigation and shipbuilding.

India’s reconstruction of INSV Kaudinya represents not just a technical achievement but a profound cultural and historical revival of the nation’s ancient seafaring spirit.