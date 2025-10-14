India Ready With Master Plan To Counter Chinese Mega Dam Threat On Brahmaputra
CEA unveils Rs 6.4 lakh crore plan to evacuate 64,945 MW hydropower from 12 Brahmaputra sub-basins, aiming to counter China’s Yarlung Zangbo dam
Published : October 14, 2025 at 2:08 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has come out with a master plan to evacuate more than 64,945.2 MW of hydropower from 208 large hydro projects across 12 Brahmaputra sub-basins in the Northeast. The master plan also aims to counter China’s mega dam project over the Yarlung Zangbo (Brahmaputra).
In fact, Brahmaputra’s transboundary nature and proximity to China make water management and infrastructure planning a strategic concern for India. The CEA’s master plan also stands as a wall to China’s action to construct a mega dam over the Yarlung Zangbo, as India considers that a Chinese dam could cut dry‑season flows on the Indian side by up to 85 per cent. The initiative will also ensure the availability of more power in India.
According to the master plan, a copy of which is accessed by ETV Bharat, the phasing of the transmission system has been done in two time frames -- up to 2035 and beyond 2035. Accordingly, system studies were carried out in the time frame of 2035 and beyond 2035 for the potential harnessing of hydro power.
The total expected expenditure on the required transmission system, including new and augmentation at existing substations, will be about Rs 6,42,944 crore, out of which Rs 1,91,009 crore will be invested up to 2035 and Rs 4,51,935 crore beyond 2035.
The 64,945.2 MW of hydro power includes 4,807 MW existing and 2,000 MW under construction capacity.
The master plan will provide visibility to developers of the hydroelectric projects in the river Brahmaputra Basin regarding the evacuation of power, stated the CEA.
"Although the transmission system has been planned, transmission elements would be taken up for implementation based on the applications received by the nodal agencies, as per regulations. Further, the proposed High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) links may be considered at higher capacity or high-capacity alternating current (AC) links may be planned, depending on the requirement and technology available at the time of implementation,” the CEA said.
Of the total 12 sub-basins, Dibang(8,801 MW), Siang(18,666 MW), Lohit (6,841.5 MW), Subansiri(12,290 MW), Kameng (3,258), Teesta (6,804 MW) and Barak (4,627.2 MW) are considered as major sub-basins.
The strategy assumes significance amid India's concern that a Chinese dam on the Yarlung Zangbo could cut dry‑season flows on the Indian side by up to 85 per cent.
A senior official from the CEA told ETV Bharat that in view of the availability of large hydro potential in the Brahmaputra basin, there was a requirement to have a comprehensive plan on the transmission system for the evacuation of power from this assessed potential.
“Therefore, this transmission system master plan for the evacuation of power from the hydro projects in the Brahmaputra Basin has been prepared,” the official added.
Power Scenario in India
According to the CEA, India has significant potential for generation from renewable energy sources.
“All efforts are being made by the Government of India to harness this potential. The installed capacity as on 31 March 2025 from renewable energy sources was 172.37 GW. The total renewable installed capacity comprises 50 GW of wind, 105.65 GW of solar and 11.58 GW of bio-power & waste power and 5.1 GW of small hydro plants,” the CEA stated.
Power Scenario in the Northeast
The North East Regional Electricity Grid covers the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. Peak electricity demand (in MW) of the Northeastern states by the year 2036-37 is expected to be 9 GW. The total installed generating capacity in the Northeastern region was 5,516 MW, as on March 31 2025. Most of the generation comes from Hydro and gas plants.
Brahmaputra Basin
The Brahmaputra basin spreads over 5,80,000 sq km including its spread share in China (50.5 per cent), India (33.6 per cent), Bangladesh (8.1 per cent) and Bhutan (7.8 per cent). Although the main river does not flow through Bhutan, 96 per cent of Bhutan’s area falls under this Basin.
In India, the catchment area spreads over the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim, covering 1,94,413 sq km, which is nearly 5.9 per cent of the total geographical area of the country.
There are 23 small hydroelectric plants (below 25 MW) having a total potential of 439.5 MW in the Brahmaputra basin. Such small HEPs would be connected in the intra-state transmission system.
At least 11,130 MW hydroelectric potential of Pumped Storage Plants (PSPs) has been envisaged, out of which 3,720 MW is anticipated by 2035.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Atul Sati, a renowned environmental activist, said that it is utmost important for the central government to look after the downstream impact of making big dams.
“Dams are an essential requirement for any big power project, but they can also put human lives and ecology in danger. So, when the government is going ahead to set up major dams, it’s also the utmost duty of the government to take care of the riparian areas,” said Sati.
In fact, several indigenous organisations in Arunachal Pradesh, especially the Siang Indigenous Farmers Union (SIFF), have already initiated protests against the 11,300 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) mega dam over the Siang river.
Spearheading the protest over the dam, SIFF alleged that the proposed dam could displace over 1.5 lakh people, mostly from the Adi and other indigenous tribes, as well as submerge 27 villages, leading to the loss of ancestral homes and land rights.
