ETV Bharat / bharat

India Ready With Master Plan To Counter Chinese Mega Dam Threat On Brahmaputra

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has come out with a master plan to evacuate more than 64,945.2 MW of hydropower from 208 large hydro projects across 12 Brahmaputra sub-basins in the Northeast. The master plan also aims to counter China’s mega dam project over the Yarlung Zangbo (Brahmaputra).

In fact, Brahmaputra’s transboundary nature and proximity to China make water management and infrastructure planning a strategic concern for India. The CEA’s master plan also stands as a wall to China’s action to construct a mega dam over the Yarlung Zangbo, as India considers that a Chinese dam could cut dry‑season flows on the Indian side by up to 85 per cent. The initiative will also ensure the availability of more power in India.

According to the master plan, a copy of which is accessed by ETV Bharat, the phasing of the transmission system has been done in two time frames -- up to 2035 and beyond 2035. Accordingly, system studies were carried out in the time frame of 2035 and beyond 2035 for the potential harnessing of hydro power.

The total expected expenditure on the required transmission system, including new and augmentation at existing substations, will be about Rs 6,42,944 crore, out of which Rs 1,91,009 crore will be invested up to 2035 and Rs 4,51,935 crore beyond 2035.

The 64,945.2 MW of hydro power includes 4,807 MW existing and 2,000 MW under construction capacity.

The master plan will provide visibility to developers of the hydroelectric projects in the river Brahmaputra Basin regarding the evacuation of power, stated the CEA.

"Although the transmission system has been planned, transmission elements would be taken up for implementation based on the applications received by the nodal agencies, as per regulations. Further, the proposed High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) links may be considered at higher capacity or high-capacity alternating current (AC) links may be planned, depending on the requirement and technology available at the time of implementation,” the CEA said.

Of the total 12 sub-basins, Dibang(8,801 MW), Siang(18,666 MW), Lohit (6,841.5 MW), Subansiri(12,290 MW), Kameng (3,258), Teesta (6,804 MW) and Barak (4,627.2 MW) are considered as major sub-basins.

The strategy assumes significance amid India's concern that a Chinese dam on the Yarlung Zangbo could cut dry‑season flows on the Indian side by up to 85 per cent.

A senior official from the CEA told ETV Bharat that in view of the availability of large hydro potential in the Brahmaputra basin, there was a requirement to have a comprehensive plan on the transmission system for the evacuation of power from this assessed potential.

“Therefore, this transmission system master plan for the evacuation of power from the hydro projects in the Brahmaputra Basin has been prepared,” the official added.

Power Scenario in India