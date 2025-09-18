ETV Bharat / bharat

India's First Reaction To Saudi-Pak Defense Agreement: 'Was Aware, Will Study Implications For National Security'

The 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement' was signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh, where he was received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace. ( X@@Spa_Eng )

"We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability. The Government remains committed to protecting India’s national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains," he said.

Jaiswal said the Indian government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a statement responding to media queries, said they have seen the reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

New Delhi: India will study the implications for national security of the defence pact Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed in Riyadh on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said this morning.

On Wednesday, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the pact under which any aggression against either country shall be considered as an act of aggression against both nations.

The 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement' was signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh, where he was received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace.

"Building on the historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and based on the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, as well as shared strategic interests and close defense cooperation between the two countries, HRH the Crown Prince and the Pakistani prime minister signed a Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement," the joint statement read.

"This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both," it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries to express its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which 26 civilians, most of whom were tourists, were killed by Pakistan-based terrorists.

In a statement issued on April 23, a day after the heinous attack, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the Kingdom’s firm stance against all forms of violence, extremism, and the targeting of civilians. The Kingdom also extended its condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of India.