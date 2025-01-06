ETV Bharat / bharat

India Ranks Above Global Average In Speaking English, Delhi Leads Chart: Pearson Report

New Delhi: India ranks above global average in speaking English with Delhi leading the chart followed by Rajasthan, according to Global English Proficiency Report by Pearson.

The report released on Monday is an in-depth analysis of English proficiency trends across India, the Philippines, Japan, Egypt, Colombia and Europe.

The Pearson Global English Proficiency Report 2024 aggregated and analysed data from approximately 750,000 Versant tests conducted worldwide, offering a detailed snapshot of current skill levels and emerging trends. Versant by Pearson is an English Language assessment tool that accurately and efficiently evaluates candidates' English language proficiency, assisting businesses in hiring the best talent suited for their needs.

The report cited that while India's average English skills score (52) is lower than the global average English skills score (57), the country's average English speaking score (57) is higher (54).

The report also said India's average English writing score (61) is equivalent to the global average writing score (61). Delhi led with the highest English speaking score (63) followed by Rajasthan (60) and Punjab (58).